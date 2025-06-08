Recommended reading

'Seriously, I won't do it again' - Demi Vollering relegated, fined for celebrating teammate's stage win in Volta a Catalunya

Dutch woman keeps overall victory

Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ) wins stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya Feminas as overall winner Demi Vollering celebrates behind her
Race officials relegated and fined Demi Vollering for celebrating behind FDJ-SUEZ teammate Loes Adegeest on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya Feminas in Barcelona on Sunday.

The gesture violated a new-for-2025 UCI rule that bans riders from endangering their competitors by celebrating or deliberately slowing down during a sprint finish.

