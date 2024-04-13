Patrick Lefevere reveals Soudal-QuickStep held 'crisis meeting' after cobbled Classics campaign

By Barry Ryan
published

Ilan Van Wilder drafted in for Flèche Wallonne in absence of Remco Evenepoel

Patrick Lefevere
Patrick Lefevere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Lefevere has revealed that his Soudal-QuickStep squad held a “crisis meeting” in the wake of their disappointing cobbled Classics campaign. The Belgian also acknowledged that their prospects in the Ardennes have been dimmed considerably by Remco Evenepoel’s absence.

For the third year in succession, Soudal-QuickStep made little impact at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, races they had dominated over the previous decade. The only solace from their Classics campaign was provided by Tim Merlier, who won Scheldeprijs and Nokere Koers.

