Julian Alaphilippe says he raced with fractured knee through spring campaign

By Kirsten Frattini
published

'I should have taken care of myself' says former World Champion

Julian Alaphilippe at the Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) has revealed that he competed for part of the spring block of racing with a fracture in his left fibula head located at the knee joint, according to an interview with Le Parisien

The former double World Champion said that the injury happened in a crash at Strade Bianche in early March, but he continued to race through Tirreno-Adriatico, along with the Spring Classics in March: Milan-San Remo, E3 Classics, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders.

