Julian Alaphilippe says he raced with fractured knee through spring campaign
'I should have taken care of myself' says former World Champion
Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) has revealed that he competed for part of the spring block of racing with a fracture in his left fibula head located at the knee joint, according to an interview with Le Parisien.
The former double World Champion said that the injury happened in a crash at Strade Bianche in early March, but he continued to race through Tirreno-Adriatico, along with the Spring Classics in March: Milan-San Remo, E3 Classics, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders.
Alaphilippe revealed that he didn't speak about his injury because he did not want people to think he was making excuses for what he considered a disappointing early season.
“I didn't want to say it because I didn't want people to think I was making something up. I suffered a lot from that fall in Strade Bianche," Alaphilippe told Le Parisien.
"My morale was damaged because I had good legs before and because it is a competition that I really enjoy. This fall was a big blow to me, and I had pain in my left knee.”
Although Alaphilippe finished ninth at Milan-San Remo, the pain in his knee continued. He connected with medical staff, and an X-ray revealed the fractured fibula head.
"That explains why the pain continued," Alaphilippe said, though he also noted that the pain was not unbearable at that time and more of an annoyance.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alaphilippe said Soudal-QuickStep and the medical team left it up to him to decide whether he wanted to continue competing in the Spring Classics. He went on to race in three more one-day races, including the Tour of Flanders, where he finished 70th.
"It was the wrong decision to do that. In those tough races, you have to be 100 percent anyway. With my injury, that was impossible," he said. "I was motivated, and I didn't want to pass after all my efforts, but I should have taken care of myself."
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from the Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and more. Find out more.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.