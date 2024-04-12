Patrick Lefevere apologises, avoids fine for disparaging comments about women

By Stephen Farrand
published

Soudal Quick-Step team manager avoid 20,000 CHF fine from UCI saying 'It was never my intention to harm anyone'

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere at the 2024 Tour of Flanders
Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere at the 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere has issued a public statement apologising for disparaging comments he made towards women.

The 69-year-old Belgian was last month deemed to have breached the UCI's Code of Ethics and was handed a 20,000CHF fine by the sport's governing body, suspended on condition of a public apology and that he does not commit a similar breach "within the next three years." Lefevere has opted to publicly apologise.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.