'I can only blame myself' – Remco Evenepoel admits 'mistake' behind Pogačar at Flèche Wallonne, but remains confident for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Olympic champion turns full focus to fourth Monument Classic of 2025 on Sunday after struggling in the cold and rain to ninth

Remco Evenepoel at the finish of a rain soaked edition of the La Flèche Wallonne
Remco Evenepoel at the finish of a rain soaked edition of the La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being no match for Tadej Pogačar at La Flèche Wallonne after making a crucial "mistake" in the cold and wet conditions, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is still full of confidence heading into Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Olympic champion finished ninth up the iconic Mur de Huy after he was unable to respond to Pogačar's surge to victory around the steepest corner of the 1.3km climb. 

