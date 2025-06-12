Recommended reading

'I had a lump in my throat' – former Soudal-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere celebrates 1000th victory at Critérium du Dauphiné with Remco Evenepoel

World and Olympic Time Trial Champion dedicates knock-out TT stage win to ex-boss

Former Soudal-QuickStep team boss Patrick Lefevere admitted that he had a hard time fighting back his emotions when he watched Remco Evenepoel reach a historic milestone of 1,000 wins for the team on Wednesday in the time trial stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Lefevere founded the Belgian WorldTour squad – then known as QuickStep-Davitamon in 2003, when Servais Knaven got the ball rolling for the team at the Tour of Qatar. Lefevere was the head of the team until December 31, 2024, handing over the reins of power to Jurgen Foré.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

