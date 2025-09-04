'Particularly brutal' Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships a captivating challenge for former Leadville winner Hannah Otto

Life Time Grand Prix rider uses a third FKT in Utah to generate 'super power' in long season

Hannah Otto (Scott Sports)
Hannah Otto (Scott Sports)

Former Leadville 100 champion Hannah Otto (Scott Sports) doesn't just seek long rides to challenge her fitness and expand her definition of what is hard, she makes it her job to knock out fastest known times (FKT's) and still have gas in the tank to compete at Mountain Bike World Championships as well as finish high in the standings of the Life Time Grand Prix (LTGP).

Ahead of the fourth race in the Grand Prix series at Chequamegon on September 13, Otto will represent Team USA at the UCI Marathon MTB World Championships in Switzerland this Saturday. Last year on home soil in West Virginia, Otto was 16th in her first Marathon Worlds appearance.

Otto developed the Triple Crown after she moved from college in Missouri to Salt Lake City area of Utah in 2018 to test her all-around mountain biking skills on three very different trails. She now has set FKT’s for all three trails - the 55-mile Whole Enchilada in 2022, 140-mile Kokopelli in 2024 on her second attempt, and 100-mile White Rim. The 100-mile White Rim trail best time had been 6 hours and 51 minutes and she beat that by 13 minutes on May 2, 2025.

