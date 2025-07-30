'I'm glad for my sake that I didn't embarrass myself' – Kim Le Court-Pienaar celebrates early but hangs on for stage win and another stint in Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey

By published

Mauritian wins in Guéret despite period – 'It's that time of month for me, so my body was just more tired than usual'

Kim Le Court wins stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes
Kim Le Court wins stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court-Pienaar, the first African leader of the Tour de France Femmes, is back in the yellow jersey and with a stage win to boot – but only just.

The Mauritian led home an elite group of seven into Guéret on stage 5, taking the race lead back from Marianne Vos and consolidating her status as a GC contender with 16 bonus seconds on the day.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

