'Definitely a podium contender' – Decathlon CMA CGM gunning for Giro d'Italia top three with Felix Gall after strong Blockhaus ride

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Austrian emerging as a key challenger to Jonas Vingegaard at the end of first week

Decathlon CMA CGM Team Austrian rider Felix Gall arrives on the signature podium before the 8th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Felix Gall has high hopes at the Giro, especially after his Blockhaus performance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not even a blistering summit finish success for Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the Blockhaus in the Giro d'Italia on Friday could overshadow the stunning performance by Felix Gall, just 13 seconds down at the summit. So the million-dollar question is – what can the Austrian climber achieve now?

Previously widely rated as an outsider in the GC battle, with the honourable exception of Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) who is not expected to maintain his hold on pink beyond Tuesday's TT, Gall has now suddenly jumped up the unofficial hierarchy to the current closest long-term opponent of Vingegaard.

That didn't change on Saturday's stage over the muri of Tirreno-Adriatico, either, as Gall finished in the same group as the rest of the pink jersey favourites at 1:53 on the day's winner Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

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He therefore remains at 3:34 down on overall leader Eulálio, just 19 seconds down on Vingegaard, and if Tuesday's time trial looks like a serious obstacle for him to cross, before that Sunday's cat. 1 summit finish at Corno alle Scale could play in his favour.

As Roberts pointed out, what helped make a difference, too, was how the squad set Gall up well on the climb early on, with Callum Scotson and Gregor Mühlberger amongst those teammates doing a good job. The Australian and Gall's fellow-Austrian were key to putting him in position in the opening kilometres, with Mühlberger helping to keep him out of the wind. But if the foundation stones were in place thanks to them, it was always up to Gall to make the most of his squad's hard work – which as Roberts said, he duly did.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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