Olympic Games road race live coverage coming soon!

Image 1 of 6 The French team test out the climb in Rio Image 2 of 6 Romain Bardet (France) enjoys the sunshine Image 3 of 6 The Russian team is represented by Pavel Kochetkov, Sergey Chernetskiy, and Olga Zabelinskaya Image 4 of 6 Team Canada's Michael Woods Image 5 of 6 Argentina is represented by Eduard Sepulveda and Max Richeze Image 6 of 6 Francois Pervis (France) gets some sunshine after a week training on the velodrome

The Olympic Games opening ceremony is about to get underway, but some of the men who race at 09:30 on Saturday morning are skipping the festivities in order to rest up and be top shape for the start of their 237.5km race.

You can follow all of the action on Cyclingnews' live ticker for the men and women's races through the finish, expected to be around 16:20 local time.

The women's race begins on Sunday at 12:15 local time and also ends around 16:20 (15:20 EDT/21:20 CET) and is contested over 136.9km.

