Olympic Games road race live coverage coming soon!
Follow the men's race Saturday, women's race on Sunday
The Olympic Games opening ceremony is about to get underway, but some of the men who race at 09:30 on Saturday morning are skipping the festivities in order to rest up and be top shape for the start of their 237.5km race.
You can follow all of the action on Cyclingnews' live ticker for the men and women's races through the finish, expected to be around 16:20 local time.
The women's race begins on Sunday at 12:15 local time and also ends around 16:20 (15:20 EDT/21:20 CET) and is contested over 136.9km.
For the full schedule of races and how to watch on television, check out our How to watch the Olympic Games guide.
Racing doesn't end in Rio, however. Cyclingnews will continue to publish full coverage of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and the Vuelta a Burgos.
