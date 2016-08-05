2016 Olympic Games women's road race start list
Starters and bib numbers for women's road race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2
|Anna Van De Breggen (Netherlands)
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|5
|Mara Abbott (United States Of America)
|6
|Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
|7
|Megan Guarnier (United States Of America)
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (United States Of America)
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|11
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|13
|Gracie Elvin (Australia)
|14
|Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
|15
|Rachel Neylan (Australia)
|16
|Amanda Spratt (Australia)
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|18
|Romy Kasper (Germany)
|19
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Germany)
|20
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|21
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|22
|Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
|23
|Tara Whitten (Canada)
|24
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Poland)
|25
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
|26
|Anna Plichta (Poland)
|27
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
|28
|Nikki Harris (Great Britain)
|29
|Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
|30
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|31
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|32
|Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
|33
|Audrey Cordon (France)
|34
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|35
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)
|36
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|37
|Anisha Vekemans (Belgium)
|38
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (South Africa)
|39
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
|40
|Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)
|41
|Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
|42
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|43
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|44
|Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
|45
|Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
|46
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba)
|47
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|48
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spain)
|49
|Vita Heine (Norway)
|50
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mexico)
|51
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|52
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
|53
|Flavia Oliveira (Brazil)
|54
|Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)
|55
|Shani Bloch (Israel)
|56
|Jennifer Cesar (Venezuela)
|57
|Paola Munoz (Chile)
|58
|Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
|59
|Eri Yonamine (Japan)
|60
|Ana Sanabria (Colombia)
|61
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|62
|Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
|63
|Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)
|64
|Martina Ritter (Austria)
|65
|Ahreum Na (Korea)
|66
|Vera Adrian (Namibia)
|67
|Milagro Mena (Costa Rica)
|68
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy