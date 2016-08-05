Trending

2016 Olympic Games women's road race start list

Starters and bib numbers for women's road race

Rio 2016 mascot Misha visits Copacabana beach, which will provide the backdrop for the road race.

(Image credit: Rio 2016 / Alex Ferro)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2Anna Van De Breggen (Netherlands)
3Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
5Mara Abbott (United States Of America)
6Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
7Megan Guarnier (United States Of America)
8Evelyn Stevens (United States Of America)
9Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
10Elena Cecchini (Italy)
11Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
13Gracie Elvin (Australia)
14Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
15Rachel Neylan (Australia)
16Amanda Spratt (Australia)
17Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
18Romy Kasper (Germany)
19Claudia Lichtenberg (Germany)
20Trixi Worrack (Germany)
21Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
22Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
23Tara Whitten (Canada)
24Malgorzta Jasinska (Poland)
25Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
26Anna Plichta (Poland)
27Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
28Nikki Harris (Great Britain)
29Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
30Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
31Emma Johansson (Sweden)
32Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
33Audrey Cordon (France)
34Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
35Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)
36Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
37Anisha Vekemans (Belgium)
38An-Li Kachelhoffer (South Africa)
39Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
40Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)
41Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
42Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
43Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
44Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
45Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
46Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba)
47Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
48Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spain)
49Vita Heine (Norway)
50Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mexico)
51Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
52Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
53Flavia Oliveira (Brazil)
54Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)
55Shani Bloch (Israel)
56Jennifer Cesar (Venezuela)
57Paola Munoz (Chile)
58Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
59Eri Yonamine (Japan)
60Ana Sanabria (Colombia)
61Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
62Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
63Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)
64Martina Ritter (Austria)
65Ahreum Na (Korea)
66Vera Adrian (Namibia)
67Milagro Mena (Costa Rica)
68Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)