Oakley channels its Eyeshade legacy with new Origins collection

This Sutro has punched ventilation, like the original Eyeshade

Oakley has revealed its new Origins Collection, for cyclists who desire style and colours from their youth, with contemporary optic features.

This new model from the Oakley cycling sunglasses range will appeal to those who remember some of the brand’s legendary optics, from 36 years ago.

Oakley forged its reputation as a daring disruptor in the world of advanced sports optics, with the Eyeshade, which debuted at the Los Angeles Olympics, in 1984.

Drawing inspiration from the original Eyeshade model, Oakley has now delivered a homage product, in the guise of its Sutro Origins. To avoid confusion, this is a limited-edition offering, not a range extension of the production Oakley Sutro.

The Sutro Origins is available in three colourways: celeste, redline and contrasting white with green stems.

Beyond the retro colour combinations, everything else about the Sutro Origins is entirely modern.

Optic coverage and protection is provided by Oakley’s Prizm Black lenses, which enhance contrast. These lenses assist riders to be more aware of overall depth and object shape, in their field of view, while riding.

By far the most iconic aspect of this new Oakley product design, are the punched ventilation holes. The Eyeshade had these back in 1984 and Oakley’s industrial designers have managed to reintroduce them, with the brand’s latest optics, for its Sutro Origins.

There are few things more annoying than having weather conditions changing on your ride and then suffering fog issues with your glasses. Oakley knew this back in 1984, which prompted them to develop the Eyeshade as a solution, enabling airflow through the lens surface, to nullify fogging.

To ensure comfort and seamless fit ergonomics, the Sutro Origins has Oakley’s Unobtanium nose pads, which prevent annoying frame slippage on your face, if you roll over a succession of small bumps.

Oakley will be marketing the Sutro Origins at $166.