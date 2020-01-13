MAAP and 100% reveal limited-edition S3 sunglasses

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: MAAP / 100%)

Performance cycling apparel brand MAAP and eyewear specialists 100% have delivered a product collaboration which brings a limited edition range of the 100% S3 cycling sunglasses to market.

For road cyclists, sunglasses are more than mere apparel: quality cycling sunglasses prevent eye fatigue on long rides, ensuring that you are visually aware of any peripheral movement and potential collision points. They also serve a crucial role in protecting the eye from road debris, insect and raindrop impact.

There are many challenges when designing cycling sunglasses and often function does play havoc with form. Now a collaboration between two cycling brands has delivered a new range of road cycling optics which work to protect your eyes without straining your public image.

The result is a limited-edition range of MAAP 100% S3 sunglasses which feature all the ergonomics you’d expect from premium cycling eyewear, and some boutique style to complement your riding gear.

The collaboration comes ahead of the Tour Down Under, the season's WorldTour opening race, which is close to the Melbourne home of the MAAP clothing brand.

This MAAP edition of the 100% S3 cycling sunglasses, which were launched in 2019 in collaboration with Peter Sagan, are available in two colourways (soft tack navy and pink) these limited-edition sunglasses are similar in function to the standard 100% S3s. That means you get a 100% UV resistant lens which also possesses shatter- and impact-resistant properties.

To prevent annoying perspiration staining on those long rides, the S3 lenses are also hydrophobic, while oleophobic properties prevent dust coating. The lenses rate at category 3 filtering and have a 12 per cent light transmission gradient.

MAAP applies individualisation with some deft design touches, such as contrasting fluorescent nose pads, an M-Flag centre lens etched logo and a repetition of the MAAP logo printed atop the brow rim of the frame.

With a proven 100% frame structure which is light, robust and comfortable with your riding helmet in position, these new limited edition riding sunglasses will appeal to those who recognise the quality of a premium road riding optic. But also desire some individualisation with regards to design and appearance.

The soft tack pink MAAP 100% S3 retails for €180.00, complete with two lenses: smoke and clear; and the navy blue variant prices at €200.00 with gold mirror and clear lens options.

