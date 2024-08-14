'No regrets' for Demi Vollering in photo-finish sprint against Puck Pieterse

By
published

'It's nice because Puck is a talented rider, and she deserves it' says yellow jersey after taking second place in Liège

LIEGE, BELGIUM - AUGUST 14: Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Yellow Lader Jersey reacts after the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024, Stage 4 a 122.7km stage from Valkenburg to Liege / #UCIWWT / on August 14, 2024 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime rides across the finish line in a soggy yellow jersey in second place on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Yellow jersey Demi Vollering put a star next to stage 4 at the Tour de France Femmes, which combined the best parts of the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, both races she had won in previous years. But when officials confirmed that the victory went to Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) after a photo-finish sprint, Vollering said she had "no regrets".

"It's a good day for me and for the whole team. My teammates did a good job with keeping me safe today and in the front. It was a nice day for us," the SD Worx-Protime rider told the press at the rain-soaked finish line in Liège.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.