'Emotion is my power' - Feelings run high as Demi Vollering takes yellow in front of home crowds at Tour de France Femmes

By
published

Defending champion surprised to win ITT on final day in Netherlands, 'I really had no idea that I could do this today'

ROTTERDAM NETHERLANDS AUGUST 13 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime reacts at podium as stage winner during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 3 a 679km individual time trial stage from Rotterdam to Rotterdam UCIWWT on August 13 2024 in Rotterdam Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) reacts with tears at podium as stage 3 winner, and moves into GC lead at Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering surprised even herself when she stormed over the finish line on the stage 3 time trial at the Tour de France Femmes with the fastest time to claim the victory and take the yellow jersey, enjoying a special moment in front of her fans, family and loved ones out to cheer for her on home soil in Rotterdam.

The emotions of winning the stage and donning the yellow leader's jersey in a race she won last year were evident as she stood on the podium with red eyes and tears streaming down her cheeks. Even through tears, Vollering appeared to be enjoying every moment of this Dutch Grand Départ.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.