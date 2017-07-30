Niewiadoma to join Canyon SRAM in 2018

Image 1 of 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma on the podium after stage 3 of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma during the winner's press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Kasia Niewiadoma in the green leader's jersey at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma has signed with Canyon SRAM for the 2018 season, the team announced Sunday.

"I have been always looking at Canyon SRAM Racing with huge respect! To have the opportunity to be part of their team for 2018 is pretty thrilling," Niewiadoma said via a team release. "I believe that Canyon SRAM is always well organised, with high quality equipment and supportive partners. I know that everybody takes a lot of effort to achieve the best possible so I am confident that I will be motivated to make 2018 as successful as possible. My goal for 2018 is the same as today: I dream of riding my bike with a rainbow jersey."

The 22-year-old from Poland, currently racing for WM3 Cycling after entering the pro ranks with Rabo-Liv, is in the midst of an impressive season. A versatile rider who can climb and time trial while also packing a fast finish, she claimed the overall victory – as well as a stage – at the Ovo Energy Women's Tour following a spring campaign that saw her deliver four podium finishes in WorldTour one-days.

Niewiadoma is currently the third-ranked rider on the Women's WorldTour.

"I am very pleased that Kasia puts trust and faith into our setup to help further grow her career," said team manager Ronny Lauke via the release. "I am extremely excited to start working with Kasia in the future. She is a proven climber and I believe her personality will be very welcome to the team, always smiling, positive-minded and a bike racer by heart."