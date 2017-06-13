Niewiadoma rides high in Women's WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Kasia Niewiadoma wins stage 1 of the 2017 Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma answers questions from the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) made a late bid for glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ovo Energy Women's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma flanked by runner-up Christine Majerus and third-placed Hannah Barnes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a dream week at the Women's Tour, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) has scaled the Women's WorldTour rankings to first place. The Polish champion jumped clear of Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) after taking the opening stage and leading the race from start to finish.

Niewiadoma now leads the Women's WorldTour by 42 points over Van der Breggen. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), who was not at the race, has held her third place with Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) remaining in fourth. In fact, aside from Niewiadoma's surge to the top, there have been no changes in the top 10.

A little further back, riders such as Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) have made some good progress. Van Dijk is now knocking on the door of the top 10 after starting the week in 18th, while Barnes has ascended 31 spots to 14th. Her sister Alice enjoyed a strong week and has moved into second place in the youth standings, bumping Drops' Anna Christian into third. She trails classification leader Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig by 16 points. Uttrup Ludwig has led the competition right from the off following her top-10 finish at the opening round of Strade Bianche.

With Amy Pieter's stage win at the Women's Tour and second place overall with Christine Majerus, Boels Dolmans maintained their spot atop the team competition leaderboard. The Dutch outfit increased their lead by seven points, giving them an advantage of 613 points going into the next round of racing. With Niewiadoma's haul and a few from Marianne Vos before she crashed out of the race, WM3 Pro Cycling moved themselves up to fifth place.

The Women's WorldTour will resume in just a few weeks' time with the Giro Rosa. The one and only Grand Tour on the women's calendar, the race will have 10 stages and will begin on June 30 with a team time trial in Aquileia and finish on July 9 in Torre del Greco.

Women's WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Score 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 612 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 570 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 528 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 469 5 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 393 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 372 7 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 355 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 271 9 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 255 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 240 11 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 237 12 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 233 13 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 201 14 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 199 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) AlŽ Cipollini 195 16 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 185 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 174 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 170 19 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 163 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 161

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 32 pts 2 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 16 3 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 10 4 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 6 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 8 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas 6 8 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 9 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 6 10 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) 4