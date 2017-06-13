Trending

Niewiadoma rides high in Women's WorldTour rankings

Boels Dolmans continues dominance of team classification



Kasia Niewiadoma wins stage 1 of the 2017 Women's Tour

Kasia Niewiadoma wins stage 1 of the 2017 Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Katarzyna Niewiadoma answers questions from the press

Katarzyna Niewiadoma answers questions from the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) made a late bid for glory

Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) made a late bid for glory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Ovo Energy Women's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma flanked by runner-up Christine Majerus and third-placed Hannah Barnes

Ovo Energy Women's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma flanked by runner-up Christine Majerus and third-placed Hannah Barnes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a dream week at the Women's Tour, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) has scaled the Women's WorldTour rankings to first place. The Polish champion jumped clear of Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) after taking the opening stage and leading the race from start to finish.

Niewiadoma now leads the Women's WorldTour by 42 points over Van der Breggen. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), who was not at the race, has held her third place with Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) remaining in fourth. In fact, aside from Niewiadoma's surge to the top, there have been no changes in the top 10.

A little further back, riders such as Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) have made some good progress. Van Dijk is now knocking on the door of the top 10 after starting the week in 18th, while Barnes has ascended 31 spots to 14th. Her sister Alice enjoyed a strong week and has moved into second place in the youth standings, bumping Drops' Anna Christian into third. She trails classification leader Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig by 16 points. Uttrup Ludwig has led the competition right from the off following her top-10 finish at the opening round of Strade Bianche.

With Amy Pieter's stage win at the Women's Tour and second place overall with Christine Majerus, Boels Dolmans maintained their spot atop the team competition leaderboard. The Dutch outfit increased their lead by seven points, giving them an advantage of 613 points going into the next round of racing. With Niewiadoma's haul and a few from Marianne Vos before she crashed out of the race, WM3 Pro Cycling moved themselves up to fifth place. 

The Women's WorldTour will resume in just a few weeks' time with the Giro Rosa. The one and only Grand Tour on the women's calendar, the race will have 10 stages and will begin on June 30 with a team time trial in Aquileia and finish on July 9 in Torre del Greco.

Women's WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamScore
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling612pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam570
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women528
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women469
5Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam393
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5372
7Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5355
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing271
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team255
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam240
11Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women237
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team233
13Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team201
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing199
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) AlŽ Cipollini195
16Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling185
17Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope174
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam170
19Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team163
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women161

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team32pts
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team16
3Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team10
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
6Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team8
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas6
8Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
9Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team6
10Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus)4

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2Team Sunweb Women
3Wiggle High5
4Orica Scott Women
5WM3 Pro Cycling
6Canyon SRAM Racing
7Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Alé Cipollini
9Cylance Pro Cycling
10Astana Women's Team
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Drops Cycling Team
14BTC City Ljubljana
15Lensworld-Kuota
16Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
17BePink Cogeas
18Hitec Products
19Team Veloconcept Women
20Lotto Soudal Ladies