Niewiadoma rides high in Women's WorldTour rankings
Boels Dolmans continues dominance of team classification
After a dream week at the Women's Tour, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) has scaled the Women's WorldTour rankings to first place. The Polish champion jumped clear of Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) after taking the opening stage and leading the race from start to finish.
Niewiadoma now leads the Women's WorldTour by 42 points over Van der Breggen. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), who was not at the race, has held her third place with Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) remaining in fourth. In fact, aside from Niewiadoma's surge to the top, there have been no changes in the top 10.
A little further back, riders such as Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) have made some good progress. Van Dijk is now knocking on the door of the top 10 after starting the week in 18th, while Barnes has ascended 31 spots to 14th. Her sister Alice enjoyed a strong week and has moved into second place in the youth standings, bumping Drops' Anna Christian into third. She trails classification leader Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig by 16 points. Uttrup Ludwig has led the competition right from the off following her top-10 finish at the opening round of Strade Bianche.
With Amy Pieter's stage win at the Women's Tour and second place overall with Christine Majerus, Boels Dolmans maintained their spot atop the team competition leaderboard. The Dutch outfit increased their lead by seven points, giving them an advantage of 613 points going into the next round of racing. With Niewiadoma's haul and a few from Marianne Vos before she crashed out of the race, WM3 Pro Cycling moved themselves up to fifth place.
The Women's WorldTour will resume in just a few weeks' time with the Giro Rosa. The one and only Grand Tour on the women's calendar, the race will have 10 stages and will begin on June 30 with a team time trial in Aquileia and finish on July 9 in Torre del Greco.
Women's WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Score
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|612
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|570
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|528
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|469
|5
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|393
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|372
|7
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|355
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|271
|9
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|255
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|240
|11
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|237
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|233
|13
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|201
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|199
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) AlŽ Cipollini
|195
|16
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|185
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|174
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|170
|19
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|163
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|161
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|6
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|8
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|6
|8
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|6
|10
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Wiggle High5
|4
|Orica Scott Women
|5
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|6
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alé Cipollini
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Astana Women's Team
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Drops Cycling Team
|14
|BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Lensworld-Kuota
|16
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|BePink Cogeas
|18
|Hitec Products
|19
|Team Veloconcept Women
|20
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
