Niewiadoma, Bronzini, Wild to headline RideLondon Classique

20 teams confirmed for women's WorldTour race

Image 1 of 5

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 5

Kirsten Wild (NED) of Hitec Products Cycling Team (middle) celebrates her win with Nina Kessler (NED) of Lensworld Zannata Cycling Team (left) and Leah Kirchmann (CAN) (CAN) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team (right) on the podium the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Kirsten Wild (NED) of Hitec Products Cycling Team (middle) celebrates her win with Nina Kessler (NED) of Lensworld Zannata Cycling Team (left) and Leah Kirchmann (CAN) (CAN) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team (right) on the podium the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 5

Tiffany Cromwell (AUS) of CANYON//SRAM Racing leans into a corner at Trafalgar Square during the Prudential RideLondon Classique

Tiffany Cromwell (AUS) of CANYON//SRAM Racing leans into a corner at Trafalgar Square during the Prudential RideLondon Classique
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 5

Stage 4 winner Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)

Stage 4 winner Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)
Image 5 of 5

Katarzyna Niewiadoma ahead of the final stage of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Katarzyna Niewiadoma ahead of the final stage of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Recent Women's Tour winner Kasia Niewiadoma, Giorgia Bronzini and Kirsten Wild will headline the Prudential RideLondon Classique next month. The organisers have confirmed that 18 of the top 20 teams will also be present at the race.

Bronzini and Wild are both former winners of the event. Wild was the victor last year, out-sprinting Nina Kessler and Leah Kirchmann and taking home a record prize pot. In 2016, the overall prize money grew to €100,000 with the Dutchwoman taking home a tidy €25,000 for her efforts. The prize pot, equal to that of the men's, will remain the same for this year's event.

The Prudential RideLondon Classique takes place over multiple laps of a 5.5km circuit around the centre of London. The riders will first head up Constitution Hill before doubling back and passing Buckingham Palace and making their way to Parliament Square. They will pas through Trafalgar Square, down the Strand and back, before heading under Admiralty Arch. The finish line will be in the shadow of Buckingham Palace.

Good news for the organisers is that they've managed to attract a much larger haul of top teams. With the Olympic Games so close, several teems were unable to field a line-up in 2016, with Boels Dolmans pulling out at the last minute due to a shortage of riders.

A total of 20 teams are set to descend on London at the end of next month, one up from last year. All of the top-10 teams, including Boels Dolmans, Wiggle-High5 and Team Sunweb will be present.

The RideLondon Classique is the 14th round of the Women's WorldTour. Niewiadoma currently leads the competition, as the riders head to the Giro Rosa later this month, after taking a stage and overall victory at the Women’s Tour.

2017 RideLondon Classique teams

Ale Cipollini
Astana Women's Team
Bepink Cogeas
Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
BTC City Ljubljana
Canyon-SRAM Racing
Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling
Cylance Pro Cycling
Drops Cycling Team
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
Hitec Products
Lensworld-Kuota
Lotto Soudal Ladies
Orica-Scott
Servetto Giusta Alurecycling Team
Team Sunweb
Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
Team VeloCONCEPT Women
Team WNT Pro Cycling
Wiggle HIGH5
Team GB
WM3 Pro Cycling Team