New Wilier Triestina disc-brake TT bike spotted at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 16 The new Wilier Triestina Turbine disc-brake TT bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) on the new Wilier Triestina TT bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) eases up to take a turn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie) checks out his new TT bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 The new bike was developed in Wilier Triestina's Innovation Lab (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 The new Wilier Triestina disc-brake TT bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 The cockpit of the new Wilier TT bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 The seat stays go wide to reduce turbulence (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 The seat stay area (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 A close-up of the rear triangle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) on board the new Wilier TT bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie) tests the new Wilier Triestina Turbine bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Direct Energie team were spotted using a new Wilier Triestina time trial bike equipped with disc brakes at Paris-Nice, with Lilian Calmejane, Sylvain Chavanel and other riders using the all-black bike on the hilly 18.4km stage 4 time trial to Saint-Étienne.

Little is known about the new time trial bike but it is expected the Italian brand will officially present the new model in April. However it was approved for competition by the UCI on February 9 and named 'Turbine' on the UCI website - a previously unseen model. It is expected to replace the Twin Foil time trial model, which was launched in 2011.

Wilier Triestina refused to give more details when contacted by Cyclingnews but seem to consider the bike a final prototype, hence the 'Innovation Lab' logo – the name for Wilier Triestina's research and development department – on the top tube of the frame.





Direct Energie use Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain components including Shimano's new R9100-P crankset based power meter and Dura-Ace hydraulic disc brakes, FFWD wheels, Profile Design bars and Astute saddles.

Wilier Triestina replaced Orbea as bike provider to Direct Energie this season, giving the Italian brand an all-important presence in the Tour de France.

The Wilier Selle Italia team is expected to have the new Turbine time trial bike in time for the Giro d'Italia, which kicks off with a 9.7km time trial in Israel. The Professional Continental team has already won eight races in 2018, with Jerome Cousin and Jonathan Hivert winning stags at Paris-Nice. Team leader Lilian Calmejane won stage 8 at last year's Tour de France.

Cyclingnews photographer Roberto Bettini captured several images of the bike while used by the Direct Energie riders during the Paris-Nice time trials.

We expect to have more details on the Wilier Turbine time trial bike from the full Wilier Triestina presentation in April.