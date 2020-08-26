New Pinarello bikes for renamed Ineos Grenadiers

With the news that Team Ineos is to be renamed for the Tour de France, Pinarello has duly obliged with an all-new colour scheme which adorns the team's Dogma F12 and F12 X-Light road bikes.

Newly-dubbed the Ineos Grenadiers, the team's bikes are given an all-new theme of red and blue, with the team's temporary name adorning the top tube and seat tube.

The name change comes in a bid to promote the launch of the new Grenadier, an upcoming 4x4 SUV from Ineos Automotive Ltd, a company founded by Team Ineos' billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe.

Image 1 of 7 Ineos Grenadiers' newly painted Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 7 The new team name is visible throughout (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 7 Besides the design, the components and finishing kit remain unchanged (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 4 of 7 The fork leg leads the new 'Grenadier' design (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 5 of 7 The design and branding continues through to the rear of the frame (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 6 of 7 A change of name doesn't mean a change in stopping power, and the team will stick with rim brakes (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 7 of 7 The Pinarello logo still takes prime real estate on the down tube (Image credit: Pinarello)

While Pinarello is also teasing the bike's new colourway in a disc brake guise, sources inside the team have confirmed the riders' bikes will remain equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace rim brake groupset, as well as finishing components from MOST, tyres from Continental, saddles from Fizik and Garmin cycling computers.

The bikes will be equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace tubular wheels, however, the team is known to switch to Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer wheels in a bid to bring the bikes down to the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg for the mountainous stages, most recently spotted at beneath Egan Bernal at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Ineos Grenadiers will also wear newly designed clothing from Castelli and matching helmets from Kask (Image credit: Team Ineos)

Pinarello isn't the only one of Ineos Grenadiers' sponsors to provide new livery, however. As seen here on a recent training ride, the team are wearing similarly designed kit from clothing sponsor, Castelli, as well as Kask road helmets complete in the same red and blue finish.