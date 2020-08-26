New Pinarello bikes for renamed Ineos Grenadiers
By Josh Croxton
New red and blue livery for the Ineos Grenadiers' Pinarello race bikes
With the news that Team Ineos is to be renamed for the Tour de France, Pinarello has duly obliged with an all-new colour scheme which adorns the team's Dogma F12 and F12 X-Light road bikes.
Newly-dubbed the Ineos Grenadiers, the team's bikes are given an all-new theme of red and blue, with the team's temporary name adorning the top tube and seat tube.
The name change comes in a bid to promote the launch of the new Grenadier, an upcoming 4x4 SUV from Ineos Automotive Ltd, a company founded by Team Ineos' billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe.
While Pinarello is also teasing the bike's new colourway in a disc brake guise, sources inside the team have confirmed the riders' bikes will remain equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace rim brake groupset, as well as finishing components from MOST, tyres from Continental, saddles from Fizik and Garmin cycling computers.
The bikes will be equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace tubular wheels, however, the team is known to switch to Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer wheels in a bid to bring the bikes down to the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg for the mountainous stages, most recently spotted at beneath Egan Bernal at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Pinarello isn't the only one of Ineos Grenadiers' sponsors to provide new livery, however. As seen here on a recent training ride, the team are wearing similarly designed kit from clothing sponsor, Castelli, as well as Kask road helmets complete in the same red and blue finish.
Browse through the gallery above to view the new red and blue livery of Dave Brailsford's team, who enter the race without Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas, as Egan Bernal looks to take his second consecutive maillot jaune, and the team's sixth Tour de France victory in as many years.
