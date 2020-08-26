Trending

New Pinarello bikes for renamed Ineos Grenadiers

New red and blue livery for the Ineos Grenadiers' Pinarello race bikes

Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma
(Image credit: Pinarello)

With the news that Team Ineos is to be renamed for the Tour de France, Pinarello has duly obliged with an all-new colour scheme which adorns the team's Dogma F12 and F12 X-Light road bikes. 

Newly-dubbed the Ineos Grenadiers, the team's bikes are given an all-new theme of red and blue, with the team's temporary name adorning the top tube and seat tube. 

The name change comes in a bid to promote the launch of the new Grenadier, an upcoming 4x4 SUV from Ineos Automotive Ltd, a company founded by Team Ineos' billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe.

Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma

Ineos Grenadiers' newly painted Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Pinarello)
Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma

The new team name is visible throughout (Image credit: Pinarello)
Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma

Besides the design, the components and finishing kit remain unchanged (Image credit: Pinarello)
Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma

The fork leg leads the new 'Grenadier' design (Image credit: Pinarello)
Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma

The design and branding continues through to the rear of the frame (Image credit: Pinarello)
Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma

A change of name doesn't mean a change in stopping power, and the team will stick with rim brakes (Image credit: Pinarello)
Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Dogma

The Pinarello logo still takes prime real estate on the down tube (Image credit: Pinarello)
While Pinarello is also teasing the bike's new colourway in a disc brake guise, sources inside the team have confirmed the riders' bikes will remain equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace rim brake groupset, as well as finishing components from MOST, tyres from Continental, saddles from Fizik and Garmin cycling computers.

The bikes will be equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace tubular wheels, however, the team is known to switch to Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer wheels in a bid to bring the bikes down to the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg for the mountainous stages, most recently spotted at beneath Egan Bernal at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Ineos Grenadiers

The Ineos Grenadiers will also wear newly designed clothing from Castelli and matching helmets from Kask (Image credit: Team Ineos)

Pinarello isn't the only one of Ineos Grenadiers' sponsors to provide new livery, however. As seen here on a recent training ride, the team are wearing similarly designed kit from clothing sponsor, Castelli, as well as Kask road helmets complete in the same red and blue finish. 

Browse through the gallery above to view the new red and blue livery of Dave Brailsford's team, who enter the race without Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas, as Egan Bernal looks to take his second consecutive maillot jaune, and the team's sixth Tour de France victory in as many years. 