Team Ineos move closer to Grenadier name switch for Tour de France

Team Ineos have applied to the UCI to change their name and team colours, according to reports in Italy, with the British WorldTour team expected to be officially known as Grenadier to promote the new 4x4 SUV vehicle recently launched by team owner Ineos.

According to both the Tuttobiciweb and Spaziociclismo websites, the team will also swap its black and burgundy colours for a largely blue palette, with the Grenadier name dominant on the jersey.

Contacted by Cyclingnews, Team Ineos refused to comment on the possible changes. However, UCI regulations allow for a change of name and colours once per season. It is unclear if the changes will be introduced for the start of the Tour de France in Nice on August 29 or for the return to racing next week at the Vuelta a Burgos.

Team Ineos have previously undergone a kit change during their days as Team Sky. At the 2018 Tour de France, they wore a special design with whales on the back to support Sky's Ocean Rescue campaign, while the team rebranded as Ineos when it changed sponsor in the middle of the 2019 season. Other teams have changed names to promote their sponsor products in different markets or race in dominantly white kit during the summer.

Ineos kit supplier Castelli will make the new blue race clothing, with the Grenadier logo on the chest, back and sides. The Ineos name will apparently remain on the shoulder and collar of the jersey.

Bike sponsor Pinarello recently launched its new 2021 range with the Pinarello F12 available in a grey/black design which is very similar to the colours of the Grenadier.

2019 winner Egan Bernal, 2018 winner Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome are expected to be part of Team Ineos' line-up at the Tour de France in September, with leadership roles still to be finalised. Team Ineos decided not to offer Froome a new contract beyond 2020 and he has agreed to join Israel Start-Up Nation as sole Tour leader in 2021.

Ineos, run and largely owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is primarily a petrochemicals company, but it has entered the automotive market with its 'Grenadier', described as "a stripped back, no-nonsense, utilitarian 4x4". The project began in 2018, with 200 engineers contracted to design and develop the vehicle, with manufacturing beginning in South Wales at the end of last year.

According to Autocar, it is expected to hit the market in 2021 at a price of £40,000. The name Grenadier is taken from the London pub where Ratcliffe first had the idea of making the vehicle.