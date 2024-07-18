Ribble's new AllRoad borrows aero tech from its go-fast Ultra model

Lancashire-based cycling manufacturer Ribble has released a new bike in the shape of the AllRoad. The bike is simply named after its intended environment and joins a growing breed of all-road bikes launched this year.

In a press release issued ahead of the bikes launch the brand said the Allroad represented, “World-class aerodynamic performance and mixed terrain adventures, and all without compromising on speed or comfort. Road-focused with horizon-expanding capabilities, Ribble’s approach is called Road+”.

Ribble has made use of its existing platforms in the creation of the AllRoad with the frameset borrowing aero profiles from the Ultra aero road bike. To create a frameset that met the brand’s needs for an all-road bike the aerodynamic profiles were blended with a more relaxed endurance-based geometry that aims to put the rider in a more comfortable position for all-day epic rides both on and off paved roads.

The SL R model combines aerodynamic learnings from the Ultra aero bike with a more relaxed endurance geometry (Image credit: Ribble)

The AllRoad is available in three different models, the entry level AllRoad SL a more premium AllRoad SL R, and an e-bike variant in the shape of the Allroad SL R e. Both the SL R and SL R e models can also accommodate up to 38mm wide tyres whilst the SL settles for 35mm clearance.

The SL R and SL R e framesets have been manufactured using a blend of M46 and T1000 premium carbon fibre. Ribble says that the use of this allows the frame to have “superlight weight and maximum strength.” The Hero build option of the SL R is claimed to weigh in at 7.5kg for a size medium, a respectable weight for a standard road bike. The SL R also keeps up with current trends featuring internal frame storage in the downtube of the frame.

The SL R frameset receives internal frame storage in the down tube of the bike with the bottle cage mounting to the hatch door (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble specs the SL with a slightly lower grade T700/T800 carbon that is a little heavier for the same stiffness, which enables it to bring the price of the bike down. At a claimed weight of 8.8kg for a medium-sized Pro build the AllRoad SL is respectable on the weight front.

The SL has a slightly reduced tyre clearance of 35mm as well as using a slightly lower grade of carbon fibre

Rounding out the range is the SL R e which makes use of Mahle’s X20 hub motor system to provide additional assistance to the rider. Although range is typically a very hard metric to gauge, Ribble claims that the SL R e can provide up to 140km of assistance which can be upper further with the use of a range extender (sold separately) to 200km.

At the claimed weight of 11.8kg for a Pro build the SL R e is a seriously light e-bike (Image credit: Ribble)

The SL R e also features integrated route planning and heart rate compatibility all controllable via a mobile app. With a claimed weight of 11.8kg for a medium-sized Pro build the SL R e is remarkably light bringing it in 400 grams lighter than the claimed weight of a Specialized S-Works Creo.

Pricing

The AllRoad range is available in recommended builds including; Sport, Enthusiast, Pro and Hero.

The AllRoad SL Sport starts at £1,699 up to the Pro at £2,999.

The AllRoad SL R Sport begins at £2,999 through to the range-topping Hero spec at £8,299.

The AllRoad SL R e Sport starts at £3,999, through to the Hero spec at £8,499.

Ribble also offers customers the ability to further customise the build of a bike including a custom colour option. The service allows riders to spec components such as bar and stem width exactly how they want it removing the need to swap things out upon delivery.

For more on the specifics of each range head over to Ribble's website for more information.