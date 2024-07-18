Ribble's new AllRoad borrows aero tech from its go-fast Ultra model

By
published

The new bike features clearance for 38mm tyres and internal frame storage

The new bike borrows technology from the brand's Ultra aero bike
The new bike borrows technology from the brand's Ultra aero bike (Image credit: Ribble)

Lancashire-based cycling manufacturer Ribble has released a new bike in the shape of the AllRoad. The bike is simply named after its intended environment and joins a growing breed of all-road bikes launched this year. 

In a press release issued ahead of the bikes launch the brand said the Allroad represented, “World-class aerodynamic performance and mixed terrain adventures, and all without compromising on speed or comfort. Road-focused with horizon-expanding capabilities, Ribble’s approach is called Road+”. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt