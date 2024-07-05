Spot the difference: Cervélo releases new P5 time trial bike

Cervélo has released an updated version of its P5 time trial bike. The P5 model has been Cervélo's time trial bike for a number of years and the brand released the news of the new model yesterday, ahead of today's Stage 7 Tour de France time trial stage.

The changes to the new bike's frame are fairly subtle; there's an element of spotting the difference between the new and old bikes but they are clear to see. This is often the case with time trial frames unless they undergo a radical overhaul. Overall the new bike is said to be 5 watts faster than the old one.

Cervélo has clearly outlined the updates the new bike has received, which is available with Triathlon-specific frame bottles and top tube bag, or without, which is how the WorldTour stars like Jonas Vingegaard will use it.

If you want to check which bikes and equipment all of the Tour de France teams are using head to our Tour de France bikes guide or if you're feeling like treating yourself check out how much a Tour de France bike costs.

Matteo Jorgenson racing on the new P5 during the Criterium du Dauphine a few weeks before the Tour de France. Note the rounded seatstay junction (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Cervélo claims the P5 is made to go as fast as possible between point A and B, surely the very definition of a time trial.

The bike's press material mentions that pro rider feedback, CFD analysis, and 3D printed test frames all contributed to the development of the new P5, which is apparently 'about 5 watts faster than the old one' but most of those watts actually come from the new wheels that the updated frame can accommodate.

At a glance, the changes to the new P5 frame can most easily be spotted at the headtube and around the seatstay / top tube junction which are clearly more rounded and less angular than the old frame.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cervélo goes on to explain that there isn't actually a lot of 'additional optimisation' that they can make that keeps them within the constraints of the UCI's design rules. What they have done is widen the fork and stays to make way for wider, faster wheels which can utilise a 29mm tyre, though the frame clearance is a claimed 34mm. The 'fastback' seat stays are said to reduce vertical stiffness by 22% while maintaining lateral stiffness, required for optimal power transfer.

The wheels in question are the Reserve 77/88 and are said to be aerodynamically faster and the larger volume tyres will provide less rolling resistance. Overall the new frame provides a one-watt claimed saving, whilst the Reserve / Vittoria tyre package gives another four watts.

The new handlebars are said to be easier to work on (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

The P5's one-piece front end is claimed to now be simpler to assemble and adjust. The basebar is 10mm lower and the bar riser increases tilt adjustability. The armrests and pads are also now wider, taller, and thicker to be more comfortable and confidence-inspiring. The brand says more control enables riders to spend more time in the most aero position possible.

The P5 will be available as a frameset for $6,000 / €6,499 / £5,500

Four complete build options will be available with two Shimano and Sram builds apiece.

An Ultegra di2 spec bike will carry an rrp of $10,000 / €14,000 / £8,900. Whilst the Dura Ace spec will come in at $13,500 / €13,999 / £12,000

The Sram Red AXS build will cost $13,500 / €14,999 / £12,000. The Force AXS model will be $10,000 / €TBC / £8,900.