Nairo Quintana abandons Tour de Suisse after breaking hand in stage 2 crash

Colombian had not been scheduled to ride Tour de France

Nairo Quintana has abandoned the Tour de Suisse after sustaining a fracture to a bone in his right hand in a crash in the finale of stage 2 to Regensdorf.

Although Quintana was able to remount and complete the stage, 2:23 down on winner Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), he was a non-starter on stage 3 following assessment of his injuries on Monday night.

