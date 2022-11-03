Court of Arbitration confirms Nairo Quintana's Tour de France tramadol disqualification
Colombian loses appeal after blood tests revealed use of pain killer
The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has upheld the UCI’s decision to disqualify Nairo Quintana from the 2022 Tour de France, confirming his in-race positive for the painkiller tramadol.
The Colombian finished sixth overall but has lost those results. However he will not be banned for a first offence as tramadol are only considered offences under the UCI Medical Rules and do not constitute an Anti-doping Rule Violation. WADA is set to ban tramadol from 2024.
Quintana had appealed to CAS in a bid to get the UCI’s decision overturned and his results from the race restored.
Quintana recently announced he has terminated his contract with Arkea-Samsic and has still to reveal who he will race for in 2023.
But in a verdict issued on Thursday, CAS states categorically that “Laboratory analysis of the dried blood spot samples provided by him [Quintana] after the stages of 8 and 13 July 2022 revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.”
The presence of tramadol in a race constitutes an infringement of the UCI Medical rules, CAS statement says.
The statement also revealed that the "CAS Panel deliberated and determined that the UCI’s in-competition ban on tramadol was for medical rather than doping reasons and was therefore within the UCI’s power and jurisdiction.”
Decisions by CAS are final and can not be appealed.
