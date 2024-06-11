Emanuel Buchmann breaks collarbone and hip in Tour de Suisse crash

Emanuel Buchmann's crash in the final kilometres of stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse has left the German champion out of the race with multiple fractures.

Initially, his Bora-Hansgrohe team said Buchmann was involved in a crash with 1.5 km to go but was conscious and would undergo further examination and then they followed on later with a more detailed update.

"Definitely not the news we were hoping for," said the team on social media. "Examinations have revealed a broken collarbone and a broken hip. He‘ll need to undergo surgery for both injuries. We’re wishing Emu all the best and a swift recovery!"

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was also off his bike at the site of the crash but confirmed that he'd been forced to come to a halt behind it, rather than coming down himself.

Stage 2 had ended in the expected sprint, won by Bryan Coquard (Cofidis). Bora-Hansgrohe had been looking to set up Jordi Meeus, but even beyond Buchmann's crash, the stage did not go to plan for the team. Meeus lost contact with the lead group on the final climb so then Bora's hopes remained with Roger Adria, who finished eighth.

Buchmann's abandon comes as, after missing selection for the Giro d'Italia squad, he had just returned to racing following a break after the Tour de Hongrie where he came second overall and twice finished on the stage podium.

"He was in great shape and ready to go for a top result," said sports director Patxi Vila. "We’ll be missing him here and wish him all the very best!“

The eight-day Tour de Suisse covering 948.9 kilometres with 19,000 metres of climbing continues on a flat-ish day of racing with a punchy finish on Tuesday's stage 3 before the hardest climbing kicks in fully on Wednesday.