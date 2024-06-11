Emanuel Buchmann breaks collarbone and hip in Tour de Suisse crash

Bora-Hansgrohe rider will need to undergo surgery for both injuries

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 25 Emanuel Buchmann of Germany and Team BORA hansgrohe competes during the 6th UAE Tour 2024 Stage 7 a 161km stage from Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWT on February 25 2024 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) earlier this season at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emanuel Buchmann's crash in the final kilometres of stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse has left the German champion out of the race with multiple fractures.

Initially, his Bora-Hansgrohe team said Buchmann was involved in a crash with 1.5 km to go but was conscious and would undergo further examination and then they followed on later with a more detailed update.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.