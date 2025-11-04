'My legs were definitely where they needed to be' – Thibau Nys upbeat ahead of European cyclocross title defence despite mechanical maladies at Rapencross

Thibau Nys in action during a challenging outing at Rapencross on Sunday

Reigning European cyclocross champion Thibau Nys is all set to defend his title next weekend in Middelkerke. However, the Belgian will be hoping for a different outing than his most recent race at Rapencross on Sunday.

Baloise Glowi Lions leader Nys soared to a season-opening win on Saturday at Koppenbergcross, beating Cameron Mason by 21 seconds on the famous cobbled berg. Sunday's race in Lokeren saw him end up in a lowly 15th place, however, after a race beset by mechanical issues.

Nys suffered mechanical issues with both his gear shifters and saddle during Sunday's race. The pair of problems took him fully out of the running for another win.

"Everything that could have gone wrong today went wrong. I had the legs I wanted. I was really good. I missed my start a bit in the beginning, but I didn't really panic and was able to move up right away," Nys told Sporza after the race.

"The course also dried out much more than anyone had anticipated. The moment I switched to a slightly lighter tread, I hit a hole 10 meters after the pit stop, and my shifters dropped down.

"It's terrible to steer like that. So I switch bikes again and get one with crooked handlebars. I switch again, and my saddle drops all the way down to the tip. Then it's just over."

Nys' father, Sven, later admitted that the initial shifter problem was his fault.

Thibau said he hopes to avoid a repeat of any such issues during his title defence on Sunday in Middelkerke. His legs and his form are still good, in any case.

"You see that with the same fitness level that wins the Koppenberg, you can completely break away if the puzzle doesn't fit together," Nys told WielerFlits.

"That could easily happen next week in Middelkerke. Now it's all about staying sharp and hoping everything works out. My legs were definitely where they needed to be.

"The positive thing is that I still have a lot of confidence in my form and my abilities. But of course, everything has to be perfect. That will depend on the course and your form on the day. And then you also have to hope that luck is on your side."

He acknowledged that a repeat of the same mechanical gremlins isn't particularly likely to strike again next weekend, though of course, he'll be prepared to try and deal with any mishaps that come his way.

"You can't assume everything will always go smoothly. My race in Lokeren was a wake-up call for everyone on our team. This absolutely mustn't happen again."

22-year-old Nys will be one of 12 Belgians lining up at the start of the UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships, with other top names on the start list including Toon Aerts, Laurens Sweeck, Michael Vanthourenhout and Rapencross winner, Dutchman Joris Nieuwenhuis.