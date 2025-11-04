'My legs were definitely where they needed to be' – Thibau Nys upbeat ahead of European cyclocross title defence despite mechanical maladies at Rapencross

Belgian finished 15th place on Sunday after problems with gear shifters and saddle took him out of contention for second season victory

Belgian Thibau Nys pictured in action during the elite men race of the &quot;Rapencross&quot; cyclocross in Lokeren, the second race (out of 8) of the X2O Badkamers Trophy, Sunday 02 November 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Thibau Nys in action during a challenging outing at Rapencross on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning European cyclocross champion Thibau Nys is all set to defend his title next weekend in Middelkerke. However, the Belgian will be hoping for a different outing than his most recent race at Rapencross on Sunday.

Baloise Glowi Lions leader Nys soared to a season-opening win on Saturday at Koppenbergcross, beating Cameron Mason by 21 seconds on the famous cobbled berg. Sunday's race in Lokeren saw him end up in a lowly 15th place, however, after a race beset by mechanical issues.

