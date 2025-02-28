Justin Williams headlines new Red Bull Roundabout Rumble one-day race this spring in Indianapolis

Justin Williams competes in the 2021 Boise Twilight Criterium
Justin Williams competes in the 2021 Boise Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Chris Taylor / Red Bull Content Pool)
A new Red Bull Roundabout Rumble criterium will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 5, with Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) leading the charge as a Red Bull athlete in the men's pro division.

Junior, masters and open divisions will compete from 1:00 p.m. local time to 6:30 p.m. on the same course that will feature a Women's Pro division for a 40-lap race at 6:45 p.m., followed by the 48-lap Men's Pro race at 8:00 p.m. Fields in the pro races are invitation-only with a $20,000 prize purse split evenly between the two divisions.

The course map for 2025 Capitol Cup
The course map for 2025 Capitol Cup(Image credit: Arlington Sports)
Bill Scheiken (right) restarted the Garage Racing series in Crystal City, Virginia in 2019
Bill Scheiken (right) restarted the Garage Racing series in Crystal City, Virginia in 2019(Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
