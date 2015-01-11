Exclusive: First images of Kwiatkowski's 2015 Specialized S-Works Tarmac
Gallery of World Champion's Etixx - Quick-Step road bike
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski will make his 2015 racing debut on a special Specialized S-Works Tarmac at the Tour de San Luis later this month but Cyclingnews got an exclusive chance to see the Polish rider’s bike was at the Etixx-QuickStep training camp in Spain.
Related Articles
Kwiatkowski's special world champion colours were unveiled at Il Lombardia last October However, while the frameset has remained similar, there have been a few alterations in components and wheelset for 2015.
Kwiatkowski has used Specialized Roval CLX40 Clincher wheels in training [as pictured], but he will race on the tubular CLX 40s and run Specialized newest generation of S-Works Turbo Tubular tires in the coming weeks. The shift in wheels sees the Belgian squad replace Zipp has the manufacturer of choice.
Elsewhere FSA has come in in as the component and drive chain sponsor, with Shimano providing the shifters and derailleurs.
• Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
• Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
• Headset: FSA OrbitC-40-CF-ACB
• Stem: 110mm FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI
• Handlebar: 38cm FSA Energy Compact Alloy
• Bartape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix bartape
• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace
• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
• Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace
• Chain: FSA K-Force Light 11 Speed
• Cranks: 172.5mm FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO for Power2Max
• Power Meter: Power2Max
• Bottom bracket: FSA ceramic bearings
• Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace
• Wheels: Roval CLX40 / CLX60
• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular
• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular
• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe (143 width)
• Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25
• Complete bicycle weight: 6.95kg
BodyGeometry Fit Data
• Rider height: 1.76m
• Rider weight: 68kg
• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 72.4cm
• Seat tube length, center to center: 50.7cm
• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 56.8cm
• Top tube length (virtual): 54.8cm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy