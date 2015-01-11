Exclusive: First images of Kwiatkowski's 2015 Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski's 2015 S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 2 of 18 Kwiatkowski's FSA crankset on his Specialized Tarmac (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 18 ’s training tires but he will race on the tubular version of the CLX 40 and run our newest generation of S-Works Turbo Tubular tires (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 4 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski's Tarmac uses Shimano shifters (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 5 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski's unique saddle colours for 2015 (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 6 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski's Tarmac has FSA brakes (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 7 of 18 The drive-train on Michal Kwiatkowski's Tarmac (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 8 of 18 The cockpit on the Tarmac for Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 9 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac for 2015 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac for 2015 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac for 2015 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 18 Kwiatkowski's Tarmac has a decorated top tube (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 18 Kwiatkowski rides a Specialized saddle for 2015 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 18 Kwiatkowski's Tarmarc celebrates his 2014 Worlds win (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 18 Kwiatkowski's Tarmarc celebrates his 2014 Worlds win (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 18 A reminder of Michal Kwiatkowski's major 2014 win on the road (Image credit: Chris Riekert) Image 17 of 18 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski will make his 2015 racing debut on a special Specialized S-Works Tarmac at the Tour de San Luis later this month but Cyclingnews got an exclusive chance to see the Polish rider’s bike was at the Etixx-QuickStep training camp in Spain.

Kwiatkowski's special world champion colours were unveiled at Il Lombardia last October However, while the frameset has remained similar, there have been a few alterations in components and wheelset for 2015.

Kwiatkowski has used Specialized Roval CLX40 Clincher wheels in training [as pictured], but he will race on the tubular CLX 40s and run Specialized newest generation of S-Works Turbo Tubular tires in the coming weeks. The shift in wheels sees the Belgian squad replace Zipp has the manufacturer of choice.

Elsewhere FSA has come in in as the component and drive chain sponsor, with Shimano providing the shifters and derailleurs.

• Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

• Fork: Specialized S-Works Tarmac

• Headset: FSA OrbitC-40-CF-ACB

• Stem: 110mm FSA K-Force OS-99 CSI

• Handlebar: 38cm FSA Energy Compact Alloy

• Bartape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix bartape

• Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

• Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace

• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

• Levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

• Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace

• Chain: FSA K-Force Light 11 Speed

• Cranks: 172.5mm FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO for Power2Max

• Power Meter: Power2Max

• Bottom bracket: FSA ceramic bearings

• Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace

• Wheels: Roval CLX40 / CLX60

• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular

• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo Pro Tubular

• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe (143 width)

• Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25

• Complete bicycle weight: 6.95kg

BodyGeometry Fit Data

• Rider height: 1.76m

• Rider weight: 68kg

• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 72.4cm

• Seat tube length, center to center: 50.7cm

• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 56.8cm

• Top tube length (virtual): 54.8cm

