Michal Kwiatkowski shows off his new Team Sky colours (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski has posted a photo on Twitter revealing his new Team Sky kit for 2016. The Polish rider signed for the British WorldTour team from Etixx-QuickStep during the second half of last year but despite ending his season in October was prohibited from being seen in Team Sky kit until January 1, 2016.

Kwiatkowski took to Twitter this morning posting a message saying: “New year, new team, new challenges. 2016 will be the good one! @TeamSky #lovethatkit”.

The former world champion and 2015 Amstel Gold Race winner will target the Ardennes once more – an area in which Team Sky have failed to win a race in their short but successful history. The Pole will also have his chances in a number of stage races in 2016.



