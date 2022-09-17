Men in first-class, women in economy – France defends World Championships travel plans

The French national team have defended their decision to fly their men's and women's squads to the UCI Road World Championships in different classes.

Two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe and his eight teammates in the elite men's squad were handed tickets in business class for the long flight to Australia.

Meanwhile, the rest of the selection, including the elite women, were back in economy class.

The arrangements have sparked controversy, but the French Federation has confirmed and defended its decision.

"Effectively, we confirm. It was a choice of the Technical Direction and the French Cycling Federation. A confirmed choice," a spokesperson told the Ouest France (opens in new tab) newspaper.

"Everyone travelled in economy class, apart from the elite men. Why did we do that? Because the men are going to defend their title this year, once again. And above all because economic choices had to be made.

"The journey being very long, it costs an enormous amount, and if we wanted to take everyone, we needed to make choices. And if everyone were to be be in business, many people would have had to stay at home."

The 2022 Worlds in Australia, on the opposite side of the world to professional cycling's European heartlands, have produced financial and logistical headaches for many federations, particularly with the rapid rise in travel costs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some have found the costs prohibitive, with Ireland choosing not to participate at all. Meanwhile, Belgian Cycling representatives have indicated the total costs are treble that of a European Worlds, even with reduced resources.

Belgium did not send its riders in business class, with Wout van Aert revealing that he paid 8000 Euros out of his own pocket to upgrade his ticket.