French cycling legend sounds alarm over 'clear decline' in performance of nation's teams and riders in 2025

Legendary DS Cyrille Guimard 'worried about the evolution of French cycling', predicts men's WorldTour relegation for Cofidis and Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Legendary French directeur sportif Cyrille Guimard is pessimistic about the current state of French cycling
Legendary French directeur sportif Cyrille Guimard is pessimistic about the current state of French cycling

Legendary directeur sportif and former French national team selector Cyrille Guimard has said that French cycling "is in clear decline" with the country not producing top-level riders, results at the men's WorldTour level severely lacking, and teams declining.

Guimard was a racer in the 1970s before working as a team director at Renault-Gitane, Système U, Castorama, and Cofidis, leading riders including Bernard Hinault, Lucien Van Impe, and Laurent Fignon to seven Tour de France victories and also working with Greg LeMond, among others.

