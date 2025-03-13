Melisa Rollins nursing injury rather than starting 2025 US season at Mid South Gravel

By published

Australian trip ends with a broken wrist after the 2024 Leadville winner crashed at Otway Odyssey mountain bike race

Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia
Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia (Image credit: Melisa Rollins)

Melisa Rollins rolled off to a strong start of her new season with the Liv Racing Collective by taking second in January’s RADL GRVL in Australia, but her trip across the globe didn’t end as well. 

Rollins crashed at the 100km Otway Odyssey mountain bike race in Victoria in late February, and it turned out to be fall that meant instead of heading into the US season with the advantage of southern hemisphere summer of racing to give her a head start, she’ll now be missing out on her planned opening event, Mid South Gravel, while facing an extended injury break. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

