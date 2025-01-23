Leadville winner Melisa Rollins starts year at RADL GRVL with 'completely new everything'

US gravel racer begins privateer push with Liv Racing Collective and return to Life Time Grand Prix

Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia
Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia (Image credit: Melisa Rollins)

Racing in 2025 begins January 24 in South Australia for Melisa Rollins, and with it, a "completely new everything" as the US rider makes the jump from Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 to an individual set-up for gravel and off-road pursuits. 

She debuts her full makeover as part of Liv Racing Collective in McLaren Vale on the 112km blue route on Friday. Embracing the privateer path, she also has support from SRAM, ZIPP, ASSOS, The Feed and Kenda to stay at the top of her game and add "more work" by securing her own sponsorships and becoming her own communications specialist. A victory at last year's Leadville Trail 100 MTB confirmed she was indeed at the top.

Melisa Rollins (right) winner of 2024 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, greets her mother Lisa Nelson at the finish line
Melisa Rollins (right) winner of 2024 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, greets her mother Lisa Nelson at the finish line(Image credit: Melisa Rollins)
