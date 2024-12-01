McMullen, Brants, Cummins among track performers adding power to Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 in new year

New Zealand's Rylee McMullen and 18-year-old Canadian Anika Brants bring top track talents to a retooled roster for Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 in 2025. The incoming class also include a trio of US riders - Olivia Cummins, Anna Hicks and Bethany Ingram - who look to strengthen forces for multiple disciplines.

Half of the 10-rider roster features solid performers from VBR's 2024 campaign, led by Cuban all-rounder Marlies Mejías and Sofia Arreola of Mexico, both signed through 2028. Mejías, a two-time Pan-American champion, tallied all the UCI podiums from last season, which includes a stage win and second place at the Tour of the Gila and a runner-up spot at Tour de Gatineau. Arreola, a two-time Worlds silver medalist on the track,

Emily Ehrlich, a two-time GC winner at the Valley of the Sun Stage Race, brings versatility and reliability to the squad for two more seasons. Also returning are under-23 emerging talent Ella Sabo and Paralympic gold medalist Jamie Whitmore, all three from the US.

Notably absent from the roster are five-time Olympic track cycling medallist Jennifer Valente and Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner Melisa Rollins. Former US Pro road champion Emma Langley has retired from racing.

“While our team is largely focused on developing American athletes, bringing Rylee on board is a strategic addition as we expand our focus to include more track cycling," said Nicola Cranmer, founder and general manager of Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 Pro Cycling.

"Rylee brings valuable international experience and a strong work ethic that will help elevate the entire team. She’s a great teammate with a fantastic personality and isn’t afraid to put in the hard work required to succeed. Rylee will also work closely with the New Zealand National Team program, which aligns perfectly with our goals of supporting athletes at the highest level."

In the new year, the team will race as Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28, the TWENTY24 Pro Cycling team confirming a continued partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VBR) for 2025, joined by the Virginia Tourism Corporation under the brand, 'Virginia is for Mountain Lovers'. Other major partners for 2025 include Berglund Automotive, Riverdale Roanoke, Zwift, Felt Bicycles and Cotton Sox (formerly associated with DNA Pro Cycling).

The name change from TWENTY24 to TWENTY28 is a nod to the development of talent on the elite and junior levels for the Olympic Games. It will be the 20th season for Cranmer's programme and a fifth Olympiad cycle, this time aiming for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The programme has seen riders earn 17 Olympic and Paralympic medals.

“Our partnership with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and Virginia Tourism Corporation highlights the incredible local support that makes this region a vibrant hub for cycling and outdoor recreation,” said Cranmer. “The community’s commitment to investing in Virginia’s sporting identity is instrumental in attracting world-class athletes and events, creating unforgettable experiences for both competitors and fans.”

New riders

Rylee McMullen rides for New Zealand National Team during stage 2 at the 2023 Santos Womens Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Last year, McMullen competed with DNA Pro Cycling, riding to second overall and in sprint points in the American Criterium Cup series, earned second on one stage at Vuelta a Colombia Femenina and took third in the Tulsa Tough omnium competition. She also won two US criteriums during Speed Week in Union City and College Park, both in Georgia.

On the track, her accolades include multiple medals at the Oceania Championships and a gold medal in the Elimination Race at the 2023 Oceania Championships. She capped her 2024 season with a National Championship in the Points Race in New Zealand.

"This team has shown that they are capable of winning the biggest races in North America, and I’m stoked to continue to develop alongside such strong teammates,” commented McMullen. “With the team going into their 20th year, I know I’m signing with the best team in North America that has a solid foundation and a proven track record in developing world-class athletes. I’m happy to be part of a program that values a mixed calendar across road and track.”

Cranmer was enthusiastic about next year’s roster, which she said reflects a dynamic mix of returning talent and promising new riders for a schedule of US domestic and international competitions to "gain invaluable experience and pursue excellence on the world stage".

"At just 18 years old, Anika is a track specialist bringing powerhouse strength to our criterium squad. Olivia Cummins is a talented all-rounder with a bright future in stage racing. Bethany Ingram is a promising athlete with immense potential, on an upward trajectory," Cranmer stated about other new riders who perform well on the track.

In fact, Ingram and Cummins teamed with Ehrlich and Colleen Gulich to win the Pan-American Track Cycling Championships gold medal in the women's Team Pursuit finals last April.

Hicks, a former US junior women's time trial national champion, gets high marks from Cranmer as a "versatile development rider" who won on SBT GRVL's blue course at the age of 24. Signed through 2026, she was one of the invited riders to compete in the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix, where her best finish was at the Chequamegon MTB Festival in eighth place.

Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 roster 2025