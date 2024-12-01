McMullen, Brants, Cummins among track performers adding power to Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 in new year

US-based women's team extends sponsorship with Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge and begins 20th season in 2025

New Zealand's Rylee McMullen and 18-year-old Canadian Anika Brants bring top track talents to a retooled roster for Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 in 2025. The incoming class also include a trio of US riders -  Olivia Cummins, Anna Hicks and Bethany Ingram - who look to strengthen forces for multiple disciplines.

Half of the 10-rider roster features solid performers from VBR's 2024 campaign, led by Cuban all-rounder Marlies Mejías and Sofia Arreola of Mexico, both signed through 2028. Mejías, a two-time Pan-American champion, tallied all the UCI podiums from last season, which includes a stage win and second place at the Tour of the Gila and a runner-up spot at Tour de Gatineau. Arreola, a two-time Worlds silver medalist on the track, 

