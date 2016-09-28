Malori, Fernandez suffer fractured collarbones in Milano-Torino crash

Image 1 of 4 Adrian Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Adrian Malori with his wife Elisa and Cristian Salvato of the Italian ACCPI riders assocation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) celebrates taking the red jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 Adriano Malori enjoys a moment outside with his partner Elisa (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Movistar's Adriano Malori suffered more misfortune in a season already hampered by a head injury so severe it nearly left him paralyzed. The Italian returned to racing earlier this month only to be taken down in Milano-Torino today.

According to the race medical report, Malori suffered a fractured left collarbone, his teammate Ruben Fernandez, who hit a pothole and crashed, leaving Malori nowhere to go but to the tarmac, broke his right collarbone. Michele Scarponi (Astana) also fell in the same incident but sustained only bruises and contusions. Sky's David Lopez also crashed but his injuries went unreported by the race.

The Movistar team said that both riders were "always concsious and stable", and were in the Centro Traumatologico Ortopedico in Torino undergoing further examinations.

In January, Malori hit a pothole at high speed in the Tour de San Luis, crashing onto his face and suffering a traumatic brain injury that necessitated being put in an induced coma. He revealed earlier this month that he spent weeks in a wheelchair unable to walk or to use his right arm.

After almost seven months of physiotherapy, he returned to training in August and to racing earlier this month at the GP Québec, but did not finish that race or the GP Montréal. He completed the first stage of the Giro della Toscana, but dropped out of the race the next day.