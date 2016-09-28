Malori, Fernandez suffer fractured collarbones in Milano-Torino crash
Another pothole takes down Italian coming back from severe injury in Tour de San Luis
Movistar's Adriano Malori suffered more misfortune in a season already hampered by a head injury so severe it nearly left him paralyzed. The Italian returned to racing earlier this month only to be taken down in Milano-Torino today.
Related Articles
Malori in induced coma after Tour de San Luis crash
Malori showing signs of improvement after Tour de San Luis crash
News shorts: Malori back in Europe, Cannondale team for Haut Var and La Tour Provence
Malori released from hospital and begins rehabilitation at Neurological Center for Integral Attention
Malori has 'goosebumps' at speedy recovery from San Luis crash
Malori completes recovery, Italy enjoy team pursuit ride - News Shorts
Malori makes emotional journey from wheelchair to start line
According to the race medical report, Malori suffered a fractured left collarbone, his teammate Ruben Fernandez, who hit a pothole and crashed, leaving Malori nowhere to go but to the tarmac, broke his right collarbone. Michele Scarponi (Astana) also fell in the same incident but sustained only bruises and contusions. Sky's David Lopez also crashed but his injuries went unreported by the race.
The Movistar team said that both riders were "always concsious and stable", and were in the Centro Traumatologico Ortopedico in Torino undergoing further examinations.
In January, Malori hit a pothole at high speed in the Tour de San Luis, crashing onto his face and suffering a traumatic brain injury that necessitated being put in an induced coma. He revealed earlier this month that he spent weeks in a wheelchair unable to walk or to use his right arm.
After almost seven months of physiotherapy, he returned to training in August and to racing earlier this month at the GP Québec, but did not finish that race or the GP Montréal. He completed the first stage of the Giro della Toscana, but dropped out of the race the next day.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy