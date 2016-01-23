Malori in induced coma after Tour de San Luis crash

Image 1 of 6 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Movistar's Adriano Malori and Francisco Ventoso tried to get away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Adriano Malori (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 6 Lawson Craddock (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Rodrigo Contreras gets medical attention outside the team bus. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Rodrigo Contreras' knee was badly injured in the stage 5 crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adriano Malori has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a series of injuries, including head fractures, in a high speed crash during the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis.

For the latest on Malori's condition after a night in the San Luis hospital, click here: Malori showing signs of improvement after Tour de San Luis crash.

According to Tuttobiciweb, riders explained that Malori hit a crack in the road while riding on the front of the peloton. He apparently briefly became unconscious but was taken to hospital and sedated. Malori fractured his right collarbone in the crash, with a brief medical bulletin saying the Italian suffered multiple injuries including head fractures. He will stay under observation for the next 48 hours. Race organiser Giovanni Lombardi has contacted Malori’s family in Italy.

Movistar team doctor Jesus Hoyos was in the San Luis hospital with Malori.

“We can only wait and see. For the moment he’s been placed in an induced coma. No serious lesions have been found but a blow to the head is always a blow to the head,” Tuttobici report Hoyos as saying as he left the hospital. Further details and a second medical bulletin is expected later on Saturday.

Many of the riders competing in the Tour de San Luis, his teammates and friends posted messages of support for Malori on social media.

The crash that affected about 40 riders took place with 30km to go when the peloton picked up the pace in pursuit of the breakaway. Of the six Etixx-Quick-Step riders in the race, four went to the ground and were in need of medical examination at the finish, including Contreras, Gaviria, Maximiliano Richeze and Stijn Vandenbergh. X-rays revealed that Fernando Gaviria has a fracture of the radius bone in his left arm, while Contreras, third in the general classification and the Under 23 classification leader, suffered a nasty wound to his right knee and required 15 stitches. Other riders suffered lesser injuries but are expected to start Saturday’s sixth stage.