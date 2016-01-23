Malori showing signs of improvement after Tour de San Luis crash

Image 1 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) defended his national title against the clock (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Movistar team has announced that Adriano Malori is in stable condition and even showing slight signs of improvement after his high-speed crash during stage five of the Tour de San Luis on Friday.

The Italian time trialist and strong rouleur was put into an induced coma on Friday after crashing at speed and suffering a head injury and broken collarbone. He was placed under observation for 48 hours with doctors concerned about possible consequences to his brain.

Malori’s Movistar team posted a brief update via Twitter before a medical bulletin was published by the San Luis hospital.

“Adriano had a good night. His condition is stable and shows signs of improvement. Later today he will undergo further tests. The Hospital de San Luis will publish a new medical update alter on Saturday,” the Spanish team posted.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Movistar directeur sportif Jose Luis Jaimerena and team doctor visited Malori in hospital before the start of Saturday’s stage.

“It seems he had a good night, without any real problems. When I said his name he reacted slightly, his eyes moved, he squeezed my hand and moved a little, despite still being sedated. We've got to wait to see what happens but these signs make us more optimistic than yesterday,” Jaimerena told Gazzetta dello Sport, revealing that the level of his induced coma had been reduced.

According to local reports in Italy, Malori's girlfriend will travel to San Luis and is expected to arrive on Monday.

Many of the Movistar riders have posted messages of support for Malori, including team leader Nairo Quintana, who continues in the Tour de San Luis despite also being involved in the crash.

The crash that affected about 40 riders took place with 30km to go when the peloton picked up the pace in pursuit of the breakaway. Of the six Etixx-Quick-Step riders in the race, four went to the ground and were in need of medical examination at the finish, including Contreras, Gaviria, Maximiliano Richeze and Stijn Vandenbergh.

X-rays revealed that Fernando Gaviria has a fracture of the radius bone in his left arm, while Contreras, third in the general classification and the Under 23 classification leader, suffered a nasty wound to his right knee and required 15 stitches. Other riders suffered lesser injuries but are expected to start Saturday’s sixth stage.