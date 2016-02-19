News shorts: Malori back in Europe, Cannondale team for Haut Var and La Tour Provence

Image 1 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rodrigo Contreras gets medical attention outside the team bus. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Fernando Gaviria celebrates winning stage 2 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Malori back in Europe

Adriano Malori (Movistar) has finally made his long-awaited return to Europe almost three weeks after crashing at the Tour de San Luis. The Italian is now in hospital in Pamplona where he will continue his recovery.

Malori posted a photo of himself sitting up on his hospital bed on twitter with the caption, “I want to thank you for your words and your actions. Is a tough fight but someone must also win it.”

Movistar also posted the same picture on their Instagram account with another quote from the Italian saying, “I send this picture to say that you are not going to get rid of me so easily.”

Malori crashed hard and hit his head during the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis, he has been in hospital ever since.

Cannondale teams for Haut Var-Matin and Tour La Provence

Cannondale Pro Cycling have named their line-ups for the forthcoming French stage races the Tour du Haut Var-Matin and Tour La Provence, which take place this weekend and next week. Haut Vat begins this Saturday, March 20 with Provence starting on Tuesday 23.

For the two-day Haut Var, Cannondale have opted for a youthful selection, with neo-pros Ryan Mullen, Toms Skjuins and Kristoffer Skjerping all lining up. New signing Lawson Craddock is also set to ride and could be a contender for a stage win or the overall along with Tom Jelte Slagter.

Cannondale Pro Cycling for the Tour du Haut Var-Matin: Patrick Bevin, Lawson Craddock, Joe Dombrowski, Phil Gaimon, Ryan Mullen, Kristoffer Skjerping, Toms Skjuins and Tom Jelte Slagter.

Several riders will take on both of the French races including Craddock, Skujins, Phil Gaimon and Joe Dombrowski. Andrew Talansky will join his teammates for La Tour Provence, resuming his racing after falling foul to a stomach bug during the Tour de San Luis. Alex Howes also makes a comeback following a short break after San Luis while Wouter Wippert and Ruben Zepuntke will complete the line-up.

Cannondale Pro Cycling for La Tour Provence: Lawson Craddock, Joe Dombrowski, Phil Gaimon, Alex Howes, Tom Skujins, Andrew Talansky, Wouter Wippert and Ruben Zepuntke.

Sore throat and fever forces Rodriguez out of Algarve

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has to call time early on his Volta ao Algarve due to a sore throat and a fever. The Spaniard abandoned during the second stage of the Portuguese race, which was won by his compatriot Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana).

“I hurt up to my hair,” he said when he arrived back at his hotel, according to AS.com.

He later wrote on twitter: “Much to my regret, we decided that is was best to abandon in Algarve. With these bad sensations, it was more damaging than beneficial [to remain in the race].

Rodriguez is next due to race at the GP Industria & Artigianato at the start of March before riding Tirreno-Adriatico.

Gaviria and Contreras visit the Poggio en route to Haut Var

Fernando Gaviria and Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx-QuickStep) are both set to return to racing at this weekend’s Tour du Haut Var. Making their way from Italy to France with their directeur sportif Davide Bramati for the start of the race, Gaviria and Contreras took a quick look at the Milan-San Remo route and one of its most important climbs, the Poggio.

Gaviria is set to make his debut at La Primevera next month, where he could be a dark horse for the podium. His preparations have been hampered somewhat by injury. Both Gaviria and Contreras failed to finish the Tour de San Luis after coming down in the same crash that hospitalised Adriano Malori. Gaviria was left with a fractured arm while Contreras split his knee open.