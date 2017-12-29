Majka: New signings will make Bora even stronger

Image 1 of 5 Rafal Majka takes the win on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage. (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Rafal Majka talks about his 2018 goals (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 3 of 5 Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 4 of 5 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprints on the final stage of the Tour de Pologne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 14 win at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

After a disappointing 2017 season, Rafal Majka has his sights set firmly on the Tour de France next July. The two-time king of the mountains winner will kick-start his season at the Vuelta a San Juan in January and believes that Bora-Hansgrohe's recruitment in the transfer market will make an already strong squad even more competitive.

The German-registered team dipped into the market during the summer and strengthened their squad in a number of areas. Daniel Oss was signed from BMC Racing in order to supplement Peter Sagan's Classics contingent, while Peter Kennaugh and Davide Formolo have joined the stage racing element of the team.





Majka, who was third overall at the Vuelta in 2015 and has won stages of the Tour de France, will not be targeting the overall classification in Argentina but will use the race as a training exercise. That said, he will exploit opportunities should they come his way.





"My personal philosophy is to do your best, so that once you've crossed that finish line you feel satisfied. This is why, in spite of the problems I've had to face, I feel satisfied to have won the Pandera stage in the Vuelta and to have come second overall at the Tour of California and the Tour de Pologne."