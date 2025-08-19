Lotte Kopecky returns to track racing ahead of final season goals but road World Championships participation not yet confirmed

Belgian will race the Tour de l'Ardèche before possible World Championships on both the road and track

POITIERS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 4 a 130.7km stage from Saumur to Poitiers / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2025 in Poitiers, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Kopecky returns to racing this weekend, but on the track rather than the road (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has set her provisional programme for the end of the season, with a mixture of track and road racing on the cards for the Belgian and some big goals still to come, including a possible defence of her rainbow jersey in Rwanda in late September.

Kopecky will head to the track, not the road, for her first competition since the Tour de France Femmes, joining the Belgian track team at the Prague Summer Track event on August 24 and 25, Het Nieuwsblad report.

From there, Nieuwsblad say the Belgian is set to ride the Tour de l'Ardèche on the road as a build-up to a likely appearance at the road World Championships in Rwanda at the end of September.

However, after a difficult Tour de France, there are still some question marks over whether defending champion Kopecky will actually race in Rwanda. A return to the track and the Tour de l'Ardèche are likely ways for her to discover how her form is.

Whether she also races Worlds on the track remains to be confirmed, and will depend on her performance – and points-scoring – in Prague this weekend.

