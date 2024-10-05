Lotte Kopecky had the legs but 'my lower back was exploding' as she settles for silver at Gravel World Championships

By
published

'I had fun, that's why I came here' reigning road world champion said about first-time try on gravel

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 05/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Women Elite Race - Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
In her first ever gravel race, Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) finished second at the UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Add gravel as another discipline that Lotte Kopecky can handle, even when she's not in top form. The Belgian rose to the occasion in front of a home crowd at the UCI Gravel World Championships and came within one second of back-to-back world titles in a single week. 

The elite women's race for the rainbow stripes came down to an explosive final 175 metres after 133km of punchy climbs and pothole-filled paths, with Marianne Vos (Netherlands) holding off Kopecky for the victory

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).