Looking back at the 2016 Giro d'Italia with InCycle - Video
Recapping the 99th edition of the Corsa Rosa and the exploring the history of the maglia nera
Episode 12 of inCycle is another packed edition as the team looks back at the 99th Giro d'Italia won by Astana's Vincenzo Nibali. In this week's episode we hear from the Giro protagonists, Maarten Tjallingii describes the emotions of riding his last grand tour, Davide Bramati on spraying his hair white and Adam Hansen makes it 14 consecutive grand tours .
Finally, the team explores the history of the oft forgotten classification, the maglia nera, and the cunning tactics by riders to ensure they finished the race in last position. Two former 'winners' of the classification, Jos van Emden and Marco Coledan, explain how to they came to finish last and what the future holds for the classification.
