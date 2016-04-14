inCycle: Inside Tom Boonen's Paris-Roubaix - Video
Interviews with Owain Doull and Roxanne Knetemann
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Related Articles
In this week’s inCycle, a behind the scenes look as the king of cobbles, Tom Boonen attempts to go for glory at Paris Roubaix. As the road to the Rio Olympics is well underway inCycle talks to Owain Doull on his ambitions for the track. The team takes a look at Merida's new disc bike during the cobbles.
And ahead of this week's Amstel Gold Race, Roxane Knetemann reflects on the memory of her father and two time Amstel Gold Winner Gerrie Knetemann.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy