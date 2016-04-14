inCycle: Inside Tom Boonen's Paris-Roubaix - Video

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen letting Mat Hayman he has four trophies at home (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Owain Doull (Great Britain) (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 Merida added this forged alloy 'Disc-Cooler', which Merida says substantially reduces brake heat (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 Map of the 2016 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race)

In this week’s inCycle, a behind the scenes look as the king of cobbles, Tom Boonen attempts to go for glory at Paris Roubaix. As the road to the Rio Olympics is well underway inCycle talks to Owain Doull on his ambitions for the track. The team takes a look at Merida's new disc bike during the cobbles.

And ahead of this week's Amstel Gold Race, Roxane Knetemann reflects on the memory of her father and two time Amstel Gold Winner Gerrie Knetemann.

