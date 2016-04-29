inCycle: Kruijswijk aiming high at the Giro d'Italia - Video

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week's episode of inCycle goes behinds the scenes with LottoNL-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk, takes in the finish of the La Fleche Wallonne Feminine, AG2R-La Mondiale's Domenico Pozzovivo talks about his return from injury, plus there is a dispatch from the Tour of Croatia.

In the third week of last year's Giro, Kruijswijk had five top-ten results and a stint in the blue climbers jersey as the Dutchman ride his way to seventh place on GC. In 2016 with the Giro starting in his home country, the 28-year-old talks about his love of the Italian grand tour and his expectations as the feature story this week on inCycle.

You can watch the full video below or head to our video page where you also find all our previous inCycle episodes along with plenty of of videos.