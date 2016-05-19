Giro d'Italia 2016: A look back on the opening week with inCycle - Video

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) signs in for the start of stage 7 in Sulmona

In episode 10 of inCycle, the team takes a look back at the opening week of racing at the Giro d'Italia.

Tom Dumoulin may have left the race on stage 11 but he has a lot that he can be proud of in the first days of racing with a stage win and a stint in the pink jersey. The Dutchman looks back on his highs and lows with inCycle.

Grand Tour stalwart Matteo Tosatto, who is riding his 33rd three-week race, talks about his best Grand Tour memories.

In the latest Giro d'Italia leadout, Marcel Kittel discusses his early departure from the race, BMC’s Max Sciandri re-lives his 1992 stage win in Arezzo, Filippo Pozzato talks about his vintage Wilier Triestina and we find out why Lotto Soudal DS Bart Leysen had to shave his head following Andre Greipel's stage win Foligno.

Plus, a look at the time trial discipline with the Lampre-Merida team.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.