inCycle: Behind the scenes at the Giro d'Italia - Video

Image 1 of 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) in the race lead at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Specialissima for the Alpe di Siusi time trial in which he placed second (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

In the latest episode from inCycle we return to the Giro d’Italia for another packed edition of the cycling show.

There is an in-depth interview with Italian rider Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), who won stage 8 of the race and pulled on the maglia rosa. It was understandably an emotional experience for the young rider, who fulfilled a lifetime ambition and dedicated his success to his recently born daughter.

InCycle sit down with Brambilla and also visit his girlfriend, who described the emotions she went through as she watched her partner win.

The team also talk to Bianchi about Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Specialissima time trial bike that was designed for and used during the mountain time trial in this year’s race.



