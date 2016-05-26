inCycle: Behind the scenes at the Giro d'Italia - Video
Dani Pedrosa, Brambilla in pink and Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Specialissima
In the latest episode from inCycle we return to the Giro d’Italia for another packed edition of the cycling show.
There is an in-depth interview with Italian rider Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), who won stage 8 of the race and pulled on the maglia rosa. It was understandably an emotional experience for the young rider, who fulfilled a lifetime ambition and dedicated his success to his recently born daughter.
InCycle sit down with Brambilla and also visit his girlfriend, who described the emotions she went through as she watched her partner win.
The team also talk to Bianchi about Steven Kruijswijk's Bianchi Specialissima time trial bike that was designed for and used during the mountain time trial in this year’s race.
