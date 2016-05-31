Giro d'Italia: Race review - Cyclingnews Podcast

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kisses the Giro d'Italia trophy

In this week's episode, the Cyclingnews team takes a look back at the first Grand Tour of the year the Giro d'Italia, which saw Vincenzo Nibali claim his fourth Grand Tour title, with Esteban Chaves and Alejandro Valverde rounding out the podium.

We also hear from Chaves and the winner of the young rider's classification, Bob Jungels.

