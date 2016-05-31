Giro d'Italia: Race review - Cyclingnews Podcast
Chaves, Jungels help recap the Italian Grand Tour
Related Articles
Nibali wins 2016 Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia: Astana's plan comes together for Nibali on final mountain stages
Nibali pulls off a Giro d'Italia resurrection - Analysis
Gerry Ryan praises Chaves after hard-fought second place overall at Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia: Valverde completes Grand Tour podium hat-trick
Giro d'Italia victory cements Nibali's role as future leader of Bahrain Cycling team
In this week's episode, the Cyclingnews team takes a look back at the first Grand Tour of the year the Giro d'Italia, which saw Vincenzo Nibali claim his fourth Grand Tour title, with Esteban Chaves and Alejandro Valverde rounding out the podium.
We also hear from Chaves and the winner of the young rider's classification, Bob Jungels.
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy