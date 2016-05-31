Trending

Giro d'Italia: Race review - Cyclingnews Podcast

Chaves, Jungels help recap the Italian Grand Tour

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kisses the Giro d'Italia trophy

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kisses the Giro d'Italia trophy
Related Articles

Nibali wins 2016 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia: Astana's plan comes together for Nibali on final mountain stages

Nibali pulls off a Giro d'Italia resurrection - Analysis

Gerry Ryan praises Chaves after hard-fought second place overall at Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia: Valverde completes Grand Tour podium hat-trick

Giro d'Italia victory cements Nibali's role as future leader of Bahrain Cycling team

5 best stages of the Giro d'Italia 2016 - Video

In this week's episode, the Cyclingnews team takes a look back at the first Grand Tour of the year the Giro d'Italia, which saw Vincenzo Nibali claim his fourth Grand Tour title, with Esteban Chaves and Alejandro Valverde rounding out the podium.

We also hear from Chaves and the winner of the young rider's classification, Bob Jungels.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.