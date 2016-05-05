inCycle: The Giro d'Italia 2016 Contenders - Video

InCycle: The Giro d'Italia 2016 contenders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week’s episode of inCycle takes an in-depth look at the Giro d’Italia 2016 and its sprint and general classification contenders. The Giro d’Italia is set to start this Friday, May 6 with a time trial in Apeldoorn.

Former winner and pre-race favourite Vincenzo Nibali explains why the Giro d’Italia is so important to him. We also hear from Mikel Landa, Ryder Hesjedal, Esteban Chaves and Rafal Majka on their thoughts on this year’s race.

The sprint competition will be just as tough with many of the top velocisti lining up for the Italian Grand Tour. Marcel Kittel was the man to beat during the Giro’s last foreign start in Ireland, winning two stages before being forced to quit with illness. Kittel tells inCycle he’s hoping to go a little further this time around. One of his rivals, Caleb Ewan also discusses his debut at the corsa rosa.

Also in this week’s episode, a behind the scenes look at LottoNL-Jumbo’s altitude training camp in Tenerife, and the rise and rise of One Pro Cycling.

