'Life goes on' – Eddy Merckx enjoys a quiet 80th birthday after five days of official celebrations

Eddy Merckx during the celebrations for his 80th birthday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddy Merckx celebrated his 80th birthday at home with his close family after five days of official celebrations that included an audience with the King of Belgium, interviews, book presentations and hundreds of articles that looked back at his life and career.

Social media was full of birthday wishes, photographs and videos from Merckx's career on Tuesday, including from his son Axel and daughter Sabrina. But Merckx preferred a quiet day after all the celebrations.

